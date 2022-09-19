Safe Streets Invites The Community to Their Annual Benefit Celebration – The Suburban Times

Safe Streets announcement.

TACOMA – Safe Streets will not rest until every neighborhood in Pierce County is safe for everyone!

Thirty-three years ago Safe Streets began building the bridge between law enforcement, government agencies, and the surrounding communities to reclaim neighborhoods, parks, businesses, and schools from crime and violence.

By connecting neighbors to share in the mission, they’ve since grown into a network of 13,000+ residents including youth, businesses, and community leaders who are all actively working together to create a sustainable Pierce County.

The answer has always been and will always be: The Community. This is why the theme of the annual benefit is dedicated to celebrating you and the impact we can make together when we experience the Power of Community.

In honor of Dr. Priscilla Lisicich’s retirement, join Safe Streets in a night of celebration and impact! The Power of Community benefit will feature an unforgettable lineup of live music and entertainment. While you delight in fine dining by Jònz catering, hear some of Pierce County’s most beloved community leaders tell their stories and enjoy performances from cultures around the world.

Then, let’s make a long-term impact on the safety, security, and spirit of our community.

“As a business owner, I want to see my community flourish. The Safe Streets mission to make every neighborhood in Pierce County a safe one really resonates with me because Pierce County is more than where I do business, it’s my home and I want to work to make it a better place to live, work and play.”

– Mike Dunbar, CFP, President of Financial Insights

Join the celebrations on September 23rd at the Star Center in Tacoma! Find event details and purchase tickets at powerofcommunityevent.org.