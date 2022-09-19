Proctor Plan-A-Thon Kicks Off the Second Neighborhood Planning Project – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma is kicking off the Proctor Neighborhood Planning Project with a Plan-A-Thon from 5:30-7 p.m. September 29, 2022 on ZOOM.

During the kick off, attendees will have a chance to break into teams and spend 30 minutes coming up with ideas to enhance the Proctor Neighborhood, followed by 30 minutes of presenting those ideas to the whole group. Meeting details are available at cityoftacoma.org/neighborhoodplanning.

“I am excited that Proctor is participating in the Neighborhood Planning Program pilot and that we will be able to work with community members in that area to create a plan that enhances the character and vitality of the neighborhood,” said Council Member John Hines. “As the planning project gets underway, I hope to see everyone join us in creating a vision for the future of the Proctor neighborhood.”

The program will work with community members to identify and implement short-term neighborhood goals to address issues such as growth and traffic management, displacement, community identity and history, local economic development, sustainability, and public amenities.

“We are excited to launch the Proctor Neighborhood Plan,” said Principal Planner Lauren Hoogkamer. “Neighborhood Planning is a grassroots process. We are ready to listen and learn from neighbors about your community and what matters most to you.”

The City is asking people who live, work or play in the Proctor to add their ideas and engage online with our interactive map at https://engagepiercecounty.mysocialpinpoint.com/proctornp.

The Proctor Neighborhood Planning Project will be guided by a steering group that will include residents, local businesses, and other key stakeholders. The City is asking anyone who is interested in being part of that group to fill out the interest form now on the website.

The Neighborhood Planning Program will host an in-person walking tour of the Proctor District at 10 a.m. October 8. The event is led by Pretty Gritty Tours. Participants can meet in front of the Allen C. Mason statue outside of the Tacoma Public Library Wheelock Branch (3722 N 26th St), and the one-hour walking tour will end at the Proctor Farmers’ Market.

This event is part of the City of Tacoma’s pilot Neighborhood Planning Program, which provides enhanced planning and development support to help communities create strong, vibrant, and diverse neighborhoods.

Learn more about the Neighborhood Planning Program and current projects at cityoftacoma.org/neighborhoodplanning or email us at neighborhoodplanning@cityoftacoma.org to be added to our email list.

The Neighborhood Planning Program supports implementation of Planning and Development Services’ larger planning processes. For more information about the City’s Long Range Planning Division or the Neighborhood Planning Program, visit cityoftacoma.org/PDS.