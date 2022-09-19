“Mixed Terrain” Exhibit Opens Sept. 26 in The Gallery at TCC – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

What: “Mixed Terrain” Exhibit: Art by Tom Gross

Where: Tacoma Community College Art Gallery (Building 4)

When: Sept. 26 – Oct. 28

Reception: 4 – 6 p.m. Oct. 7

Parking: Visitor parking is available in Lot G.

Gallery Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday on days the college is open.

As Vashon Island artist and Bellarmine Preparatory School art teacher Tom Gross asks in his poem Mixed Terrain, “Who really knows the travails of another’s topography?” Gross invites us to share in many facets of his lived experience through the “Mixed Terrain” exhibit, from mountaineering adventures to peaceful home scenes to glimpses of tumultuous current events. View this unique take on life in our corner of the world at the “Mixed Terrain” exhibit, on display in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College Sept. 26 – Oct. 28.