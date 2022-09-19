Logo Design Contest for DuPont Historical Society – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Artists of all ages are invited to design a logo for the DuPont Historical Society! What does local heritage look like to you?

Entries in digital or paper format are welcome until the deadline of October 24, 2022. One prize of $50 will be awarded for the winning design. Full contest rules and entry form are available at www.dupontmuseum.com, where you can also learn more about us and find inspiration for your design. We can’t wait to see what you create.