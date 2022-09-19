Fall Clean-UP and Canned Food Drive – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.
Residents NORTH of 40th St W. Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents SOUTH of 40th St W. Saturday, October 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dispose of and/or recycle some unwanted items and yard waste for FREE!
Clean-Up rules:
- LIMIT: 1 load per household for all items EXCEPT for yard waste only loads
- Help us be good neighbors by securing & covering all loads
- For safety reasons, children and pets MUST remain in vehicles
- Photo I.D. WILL BE REQUIRED
- No liquids, paint, or hazardous materials (car batteries are OK)
- No loads larger than a regular pickup truck or equivalent small trailer will be allowed
- No regular household garbage will be allowed
- Residential items only – NO commercial material or loads will be allowed
- The size of items cannot exceed 5’ in any direction (except for appliances and furniture)
- No fuel tanks, enclosed barrels or drums of any kind. Water heaters and propane tanks are OK
Please separate items into the following categories for recycling:
- Wood items: clean, unpainted lumber, pallets, etc.
- Metal items: scrap steel, appliances, lawn mowers, barbecues, plumbing, etc.
- Yard waste: limbs, grass, leaves, other vegetation, no stumps or limbs larger than 4” in diameter
- No DIRT, ROCKS, SOD, BLACKBERRIES, SCOTCHBROOM, or OTHER NOXIOUS WEEDS
- Tires: with or without rims
- Concrete, brick, and stone
- Car batteries
For more information visit UPRefuse.com.
