Raise a Toast to Oktoberfest – The Suburban Times

Raise a Toast to Oktoberfest

City of University Place announcement.

It’s not quite Bavaria, but Market Square will come alive on Friday, Oct. 14 for Oktoberfest in Market Square from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music by the Lyle Schaeffer Polka Band and fare from the Manic Meatballs and Tornado Potato food trucks. The E9 Beer Garden will benefit the Curtis Football Boosters, while the kids will have lots of their own fun activities to enjoy, including stilt walker Janet Rayor, Magic in the Pacific Northwest characters, and fun giveaways.

