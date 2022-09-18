Pierce County Trails Conference — September 29 – The Suburban Times

ForeverGreen Trails announcement.

ForeverGreen Trails is pleased to announce that the 16th annual Pierce County Trails Conference will be held on Thursday, September 29, from 5 PM to 7:30 PM. The conference will be held in the Environmental Services Building at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place.

“There is a momentum building for a regional trails system connecting all of Pierce County’s communities. Trails are being extended, gaps are being filled in, connections to other counties are being established, and a network is starting to form” says Larry Leveen, Executive Director of ForeverGreen Trails. “But how do we maintain this pace or even build upon it, how do we prioritize this work, and how do we coordinate with partners strategically? This conference will explore these issues in the context of an upcoming WA State legislative session.”

Registration for the Pierce County Trails Conference is $50 and includes dinner. Details can be accessed on ForeverGreen’s website at https://www.forevergreentrails.org/pierce-county-trails-conference.

ForeverGreen Trails is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Tacoma, WA, and is the leading voice for trails in Pierce County. Created in 2000 by a group of community stakeholders, it serves residents across the county through advocacy, education, policymaking, and facilitating the overall implementation of a region-wide trails network. Its work is supported by individual donations and sponsorships from several businesses, organizations, and local governments.