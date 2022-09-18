Lisa Powell joins MultiCare as new senior vice president and chief human potential officer – The Suburban Times

MultiCare announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — Lisa Powell has joined MultiCare Health System as senior vice president and chief human potential officer, where she will support more than 20,000 employees and more than 1,800 staff providers.

Powell brings more than 20 years of health care human resources experience. The past 13 years she worked at Providence Health and Services in Portland, where she served as the vice president and chief human resources officer for the Oregon region.

Among her many accomplishments at Providence was the development and implementation of employee strategies to reduce burnout, a redesign of the region’s human resources model and strategies for talent review and succession planning. For the past two years, Powell served as the interim chief human resources officer for Providence’s Alaska region.

Joining MultiCare brings Powell back to Tacoma, where she started her career as the human resources director for Community Health Care.

“I’m so excited to have Lisa join our team,” said Florence Chang, president of MultiCare Health System. “She is an innovative leader who puts people first and whose demonstrated ability to manage with grace, kindness and joy are so important to us as we continue to grow our health system.”

Powell earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, and a Master of Business Administration from City University of Seattle. She is also a member of the Society for Human Resource Management.

“I was really attracted to MultiCare because of their values and their mission,” Powell said. “My favorite core value is kindness. That really speaks to me in terms of just how we should treat people.”

Powell and her husband Richard have three children.

About MultiCare

MultiCare is a not-for-profit health care organization with more than 20,000 team members, including employees, providers and volunteers. MultiCare has been caring for our community for well over a century, since the founding of Tacoma’s first hospital, and today is the largest community-based, locally governed health system in the state of Washington.

MultiCare’s comprehensive system of health includes numerous primary care, urgent care and specialty services — including MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care, Pulse Heart Institute and MultiCare Rockwood Clinic, the largest multispecialty clinic in the Inland Northwest region.

MultiCare’s network of care includes 11 hospitals: