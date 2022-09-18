CPSD Promising Future: Eli Davis – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Hudtloff Middle School eighth grader Eli Davis.

Eli’s year is already off to a great start as he was invited by Principal Cindy Adams to join Group Six. “I’m really excited for it because it’s a leadership group, and we’ll be talking with teachers and parents about how we can make the school better,” he said.

Eli is a well-rounded student, but his eyes light up whenever he talks about his favorite class. “I love band,” he said. “I’ve been in band since sixth grade, and it’s my favorite part of my day.” Eli plans to continue playing the drums next year when he joins the high school band.

Another topic Eli can’t get enough of is science. “One thing I loved in my science class this year was learning about different instruments to see how sound affects things with their wave patterns,” he said. “It was just really fun to learn about music and how it works with an actual science experiment, and I love science, so I got to combine my two favorite things.”

After Eli graduates high school, he plans on attending college to become a civil rights lawyer. “When I was about 10, I read ‘Just Mercy’, and it inspired me to advocate for people who can’t advocate for themselves,” he said.