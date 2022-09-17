More time required to connect Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension to Tacoma Link – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Crews continue to work connecting the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension to Tacoma Link with round-the-clock and nighttime construction activity.

While completing final systems testing for the project, areas of stray electrical current were discovered under a segment of newly installed track, which can lead to corrosion of adjacent underground utilities and other infrastructure. Sound Transit is working with its contractor to address the issue, but it will require more time than initially planned for the project.

The intersection of South Ninth Street and Commerce Street will reopen as planned on Friday, September 16, and free shuttle buses will continue to serve all T Line stations between the Tacoma Dome and Theater District. Pierce Transit plans to resume service at the Commerce Street Transit Center on Saturday.

Tacoma Link riders should look for signs directing them to T Line Shuttle bus stops and for “T Line Closure” on the bus destination signage. During busy times, Tacoma Link employees will be available at the T Line Shuttle stops to direct and assist riders.

Shuttle buses will run on the same schedule as Tacoma Link.

Weekdays: Every 12 minutes midday (6:36 a.m.-8 p.m.) and every 24 minutes early morning (5-6:36 a.m.) and evening (8-10 p.m.)

Saturdays: Every 12 minutes all day (7:48 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Sundays: Every 24 minutes all day (9:48 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Riders should plan ahead and allow extra time for their trips.