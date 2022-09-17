Lakewood Council Corner: Sept. 12, 2022 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Pierce County Library System Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti joined the Lakewood City Council at its study session Monday.

Caserotti was hired earlier this year to lead the library system. The visit included discussion about the future of libraries in Lakewood. Council members expressed their concern with how the closure of the Lakewood library branch was handled. Caserotti recognized and acknowledged the community’s strong ties to the library building and the location as a place for the community to gather.

“We’re in a really tough spot,” Caserotti said of the circumstances that led to the closure of the library branch. The plan was to have a temporary space ready before the building closed. Unfortunately unplanned events prevented that from happening.

In the interim, while the library system looks to find a new location, library events and services are being offered at pop-up locations around Lakewood. That includes at Lakewood City Hall in Council Chambers and city parks.

Other action: Council received an update on the city’s second quarter finances, reviewed American Rescue Plan Act requests for proposals, heard an update about a draft housing needs summary by income band, and again reviewed the proposed updates to the city’s tree preservation code.

What’s on deck: Council will hold its regular meeting Sept. 19, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tentative agenda items include: