Discounted Adoption Fees at Tacoma Animal Shelter for National Adoption Weekend – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering 25% off all adoptions at the shelter from Sept. 16-18 for a National Adoption Weekend.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County and the Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet.

“The shelter has many adoptable pets waiting for their forever homes,” says Lindsey Heaney, communications manager at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this weekend is a great time to come meet your new best friend!”

Recent data released by Best Friends showed that U.S. shelters were seeing an increase in animal intakes and a decrease in pet adoptions from shelters. This has steadily turned into a crisis in the animal welfare community, where many shelters are over capacity.

“There is a growing shelter crisis across the country and the animal welfare community won’t just sit by and let innocent pets die,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “In fact, it’s quite the opposite. We’re joining forces with our vast network of shelters and rescues across the country to host our third National Adoption Weekend since May to incentivize people to get out and adopt.”

Anyone considering adding a new pet to their family can make a difference by choosing to adopt instead of purchasing their pet.

“We have proof that national promotions like the first two adoption weekends we did in May and July work,” said Castle. “Our July National Adoption Weekend saw close to 10,000 animals adopted in a three-day period.”

That’s why the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is compelled to be a part of the upcoming National Adoption Weekend.

“Every week, we have animals that come through our doors in urgent need,” says Heaney. “If you’re not ready to adopt, the shelter is always in need of fosters to give a temporary home for pets and to clear up space at the shelter for more urgent need pets.”

To view all adoptable shelter pets, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt. Every adoptable pet has had a wellness exam from shelter veterinary staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration. Not looking to adopt? More information about fostering can be found at www.thehumanesociety.org/getinvolved/foster.