Visit us at Festival de la Familia or Lakewood Farmers Market – The Suburban Times

Visit us at Festival de la Familia or Lakewood Farmers Market

Sound Transit announcement.

Curious what’s happening with access improvements, Sounder service, or other Sound Transit news? Come get the latest update from Sound Transit staff at our booths.

  • Festival de la Familia: this Saturday, September 17, 4:00-7:45pm, 6114 Motor Ave SW, Lakewood. Enjoy food, live entertainment, an art show, and hands on crafts. See roaming entertainers and a sand artist in action. Kids will enjoy balloon making, face painting and more.
  • Lakewood Farmers Market: Tuesday, September 20, 2:00-7:00pm, Fort Steilacoom Park.

Can’t make it but have questions? Contact Melanie Mayock, Community Outreach Specialist: (206) 689-4877, Melanie.Mayock@soundtransit.org.

