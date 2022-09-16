September 2022 Campaign Focuses on Vehicle-Related Contaminants – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Pollution from car tires that flows into our waterways is extremely poisonous to Coho salmon. Research shows that the newly discovered toxic chemical associated with tires (6PPD-quinone) is the reason large numbers of salmon are dying in Northwest creeks before they have a chance to spawn. That’s why this year’s Puget Sound Starts Here Month campaign is focused on vehicle-related pollutants.

With three small changes to how we drive and take care of our cars (tire maintenance, car washing and taking care of small leaks), we can keep pollution out of our creeks, lakes, rivers and Puget Sound. When it rains, pollution from cars wash into storm drains, and then straight into local streams, lakes, rivers, and Puget Sound. Pollutants like oil, car wash soaps and chemicals, and bits of tire dust are bad for water quality and harm people and wildlife, like salmon and orcas, that depend on clean water to survive.

Ways to reduce your car’s pollution:

Properly inflate your tires to reduce wear and tear.

Wash your car at a carwash or in the yard to keep soap out of the storm drain.

Fix leaks as soon as possible so oil, grease and other car fluids don’t wash into the storm drain.

Learn about other tips and stewardship activities you and your friends or family can join in on this fall.