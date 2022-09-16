WorkForce Central Announces Request for Proposals for WIOA Youth Provider – The Suburban Times

WorkForce Central announcement.
WorkForce Central is pleased to announce the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) to identify and select a qualified subrecipient for Department of Labor federal funds to provide Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Young Adult Services in Pierce County.
Interested applicants can apply online through our new digital application portal, found on our RFP Website.
WIOA Title I Young Adult Services prepare in-school and out-of-school young adults ages 16-24 for employment; this includes career pathway exploration, training, education, work experience, supportive services, and follow-up.
The organization selected through this RFP will serve as the anchor WIOA Title I Young Adult core services provider for Pierce County, with an anticipated start date between April 1 – July 1, 2023. This organization will help young adults prepare to secure and retain living wage jobs while contributing to the following goals for WIOA Title I Young Adult Services in our community:
- Improve outreach, services, and positive employment and education outcomes for young adults who are furthest from opportunities and who experience systemic barriers to employment.
- Collaborate and coordinate services with other WIOA Title I Young Adult Services providers, WorkSource Pierce partners, and community-based service providers.
- Increase use of innovative, high-impact, and best-practice strategies and programs that connect young adults to wraparound support, training, education, and mentorship opportunities.
Potential bidders and others who may be interested in the WIOA Title I Young Adult Services RFP are invited to attend the virtual RFP Bidders’ Conference on Wednesday, September 28, 1:00 -3:00 pm for an opportunity to ask questions about RFP requirements and the new online proposal submission process. Proposals are due by Tuesday, November 8, 5:00 pm, and bidders will be notified of results in early January 2023.
