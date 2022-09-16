WorkForce Central Announces Request for Proposals for WIOA Youth Provider – The Suburban Times

WorkForce Central announcement.

WorkForce Central is pleased to announce the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) to identify and select a qualified subrecipient for Department of Labor federal funds to provide Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Young Adult Services in Pierce County.

Interested applicants can apply online through our new digital application portal, found on our RFP Website.

WIOA Title I Young Adult Services prepare in-school and out-of-school young adults ages 16-24 for employment; this includes career pathway exploration, training, education, work experience, supportive services, and follow-up.

The organization selected through this RFP will serve as the anchor WIOA Title I Young Adult core services provider for Pierce County, with an anticipated start date between April 1 – July 1, 2023. This organization will help young adults prepare to secure and retain living wage jobs while contributing to the following goals for WIOA Title I Young Adult Services in our community:

Improve outreach, services, and positive employment and education outcomes for young adults who are furthest from opportunities and who experience systemic barriers to employment.

Collaborate and coordinate services with other WIOA Title I Young Adult Services providers, WorkSource Pierce partners, and community-based service providers.

Increase use of innovative, high-impact, and best-practice strategies and programs that connect young adults to wraparound support, training, education, and mentorship opportunities.

Potential bidders and others who may be interested in the WIOA Title I Young Adult Services RFP are invited to attend the virtual RFP Bidders’ Conference on Wednesday, September 28, 1:00 -3:00 pm for an opportunity to ask questions about RFP requirements and the new online proposal submission process. Proposals are due by Tuesday, November 8, 5:00 pm, and bidders will be notified of results in early January 2023.