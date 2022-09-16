Register for the 58th Puget Sound Amateur Championship – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chambers Bay Golf.

Ready to test your game against the top players in the Puget Sound on two of the most challenging layouts in the region? Join us and co-host Lake Spanaway golf course and compete in the 2022 Puget Sound Amateur Championship on October 22nd and October 23rd. Register now as space fills up fast for this exciting championship!

ENTRY FEE: $249 Entry Fee – Click here to register.

Competition will be contested over two rounds (one round at Chambers Bay and one at Lake Spanaway).