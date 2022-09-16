Pierce Transit to implement service change Sept. 18 – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

Pierce Transit will implement its twice-yearly service change Sept. 18, with some local bus route weekday schedules adjusted. In addition, Route 500 will have a change to its Saturday schedule, and routes 206 and 212 will have changes to their Sunday schedules. Details of all changes by route are available at PierceTransit.org/pierce-transit-routes.

A new Pierce Transit Runner service has recently launched in Spanaway. Pierce Transit Runner is an on-demand public transportation service that can be booked using an app or by phone call, with standard Pierce Transit bus fares. Runner connects riders to local and regional transit routes at designated hubs. More information can be found at PierceTransit.org/Runner.

As of Sept. 1, all youth ages 18 and under ride free on Pierce Transit and other transit systems around the region. Riders 13 and older are encouraged to present a youth ORCA card or their student ID card when boarding. For the first few months of the program, youth who do not have one of these cards may still ride free.

Pierce Transit provides free Wi-Fi on buses and has invested in other technology that helps riders understand system conditions, such as bus departures and how to locate their bus in real-time. Riders can get up-to-date information through: