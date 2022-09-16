Overnight rail work closes access from I-5 to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Sept. 17-18 – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

DUPONT – To continue keeping vehicles a safe distance from the train tracks adjacent to Interstate 5 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road, Washington State Department of Transportation striping crews will repaint the yellow pavement markings across the railroad tracks overnight Saturday, Sept. 17.

During the work, crews will close access in both directions from I-5 to Steilacoom-DuPont Road, Wilmington Drive and Barksdale Avenue at exit 119 between the hours of 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, through 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

I-5 drivers using exit 119 to Steilacoom-DuPont Road will detour to Center Drive exit 118 and follow a signed detour. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.

