 Overnight rail work closes access from I-5 to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Sept. 17-18 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Overnight rail work closes access from I-5 to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Sept. 17-18

· Leave a Comment ·

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

DUPONT – To continue keeping vehicles a safe distance from the train tracks adjacent to Interstate 5 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road, Washington State Department of Transportation striping crews will repaint the yellow pavement markings across the railroad tracks overnight Saturday, Sept. 17.  

During the work, crews will close access in both directions from I-5 to Steilacoom-DuPont Road, Wilmington Drive and Barksdale Avenue at exit 119 between the hours of 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, through 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

I-5 drivers using exit 119 to Steilacoom-DuPont Road will detour to Center Drive exit 118 and follow a signed detour. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app, the statewide travel map and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter account.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.