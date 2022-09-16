Multiple Neglected Animals Receiving Emergency Care at Tacoma Animal Shelter – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is currently providing emergency medical care for multiple neglected animals that arrived last week.

On Monday, Sept. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought to the shelter nearly hairless, with scabs, bumps, and pustules covering its body. The shelter’s veterinary team discovered that the dog has demodectic mange, which requires medication and daily medicated baths to soothe its raw skin.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, a 6-week-old kitten was brought to the shelter after being thrown out of a car. The kitten did not sustain any fractures, but is suffering from severe soreness and bruising. The shelter’s veterinary team is providing pain relief medication, and the kitten will need supportive care in a foster home to continue to heal.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, a 10-week-old kitten was brought to the shelter after being found abandoned in a dumpster. The kitten arrived showing signs of neurological issues with a head tilt, an overall weakness on the left side of its body, and difficulty walking. A blood test from the shelter’s veterinary team has ruled out any disease, but the kitten will need constant monitoring to see how it improves with healthy nutrition.

These are just a few cases that come through the shelter weekly. Therefore, donations are urgently needed for the shelter to continue to provide emergency medical care for these neglected pets along with caring for over 295 animals that have entered into its care in the past week. Donations can be made at http://www.thehumanesociety.org/emergency-care.

The community can also help by adopting or fostering a pet in need. To help boost adoptions, the shelter is offering 25% off all adoption fees from Sept. 16-18. More information on adopting can be found at: www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt. More information on fostering can be found at: www.thehumanesociety.org/get-involved/foster.