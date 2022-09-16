Falling for fall – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier story.

It’s here! My favorite time of year.

I love everything about fall. The weather cools off and the risk of wildfires diminishes. The chilly nights and crisp mornings just dare you not to get cozy with a warm mug of something tasty, a dog and a good book.

Some of my favorite sports teams I follow play in the fall. There is nothing like Friday night lights at Sparks Stadium, cheering for Navy, and watching the Huskies (I will be in the stands this Saturday against Michigan State!). Then there’s the Seahawks – I am still relishing the win over Denver! And how about those Mariners? I am following each game. They are an exciting young team – reminiscent of the 1995 roster – and look to make the playoffs! Remember “Refuse to Lose?”

It’s a great time of year to be a fan.

Those who know me know that I love the Washington State Fair and Fisher scones!

Enjoying a warm scone, listening to a concert in the grandstand, visiting the Hobby Hall and seeing the baby piglets is about as good as it gets for me.

I’ve missed the sights, sounds, and smells of the fair so much during COVID that I’m going twice this year!

Don’t get me wrong. Summer is spectacular and winter has its own frosty charm. Spring signals the renewal of new life in such a hopeful way. But fall lets you savor the last few moments of daylight and puts on a magnificent display of color as trees turn.

I’m ready to switch my clocks back an hour, dig out my umbrella, bundle up to take my granddaughters out trick or treating, and cheer my teams on to post-season play.

It’s fall, y’all. Enjoy!

Thanks for reading.