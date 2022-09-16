Eastbound and Westbound 9th and Commerce Intersection to open on September 16th – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Continued construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District

When

September 16th Update. Work will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Entire project area

Daytime and nighttime track testing, electrical testing, light installation, and overhead wiring work for the future light rail system will be occurring in various locations along the alignment during the week (Commerce St., Stadium Way, N. 1 st , Division Ave., and MLK Jr. Way). During this construction activity the contractor has obtained a nighttime noise variance and will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area.

, Division Ave., and MLK Jr. Way). During this construction activity the contractor has obtained a nighttime noise variance and will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area. Rail grinding is scheduled to start as early as October 6th. This work will occur at night and will involve a slow-moving operation along the alignment. Impacts include traffic control in grinding areas, sparks coming from the machine and noise from the operations.

Dome District:

Westbound E. 25 th Street between G and K streets closure through early October due to restoration.

Street between G and K streets closure through early October due to restoration. Eastbound E. 25th Street between K Street and G Street will be closed on September 17th

Commerce/Stadium Way:

East/westbound traffic at the S. 9 th and Commerce Street Intersection will reopen on September 16 th . With this opening, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit buses will return to Commerce Street on Saturday September 17 th .

and Commerce Street Intersection will reopen on September 16 . With this opening, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit buses will return to Commerce Street on Saturday September 17 . There will be a continued closure with local access only from S. 9 th Street on Commerce Street between S. 7 th and S. 9 th There will be additional rework to pass the electrical rail testing which will require the contractor to extend their nighttime work for another week.

Street on Commerce Street between S. 7 and S. 9 There will be additional rework to pass the electrical rail testing which will require the contractor to extend their nighttime work for another week. All of the sidewalks will reopen please follow detours on S. 7 th Street to Pacific Street to go around the closure.

Street to Pacific Street to go around the closure. The Tacoma Link line will not return to service and the shuttle bus located on Pacific Avenue will remain until further notice.

Stadium District (N. E St., N 1st St., Division Ave.):

Northbound MLK Jr. Way from S. 5 th Street to Division will fully close starting as early as September 30 th for restoration work for the MultiCare valet along with pedestrian walkways and the roadway.

Street to Division will fully close starting as early as September 30 for restoration work for the MultiCare valet along with pedestrian walkways and the roadway. (Postponed) N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1 st Street work will be scheduled for a later date. You will see crews do prep work on the corners before the work starts. When this work occurs, the crosswalks will need to be closed to restore the sidewalk, ramps and utilities. Vehicle and sidewalk access will be maintained. Parking will need to be removed near work areas. Some of the work will require lane closures to N. Tacoma Ave. and N 1 st

Street work will be scheduled for a later date. You will see crews do prep work on the corners before the work starts. When this work occurs, the crosswalks will need to be closed to restore the sidewalk, ramps and utilities. Vehicle and sidewalk access will be maintained. Parking will need to be removed near work areas. Some of the work will require lane closures to N. Tacoma Ave. and N 1 The Northbound lane of MLK to Eastbound Division is now open. All other directions remain closed at that intersection while work will continue along Westbound Division Ave and Southbound MLK Jr. Way to complete the sewer installation, electrical work and restoration. Sewer, electrical, and restoration work is scheduled to be completed by late September.

Future street closures:

N 2 nd Street from I Street to the alley will have a full street closure so Century Link can relocate utilities prior to road restoration. This work is scheduled to start as early as Friday, September 16th and will take about a week to complete.

Street from I Street to the alley will have a full street closure so Century Link can relocate utilities prior to road restoration. This work is scheduled to start as early as Friday, September 16th and will take about a week to complete. N 2 nd Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway has been temporarily opened but is scheduled to return at a future date.

Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway has been temporarily opened but is scheduled to return at a future date. Northbound N. Tacoma Ave Closure at N. 1 st Street will occur at a future date.

Street will occur at a future date. South and North J Street full closure at Division Avenue will occur at a future date.

Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way:

Future street closures: