University Place Coalition focusing on families with children with disabilities – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chris Saunders.

United for University Place, the local coalition for University Place is here to meet the needs of the community. Its first meeting is Wednesday, September 21, 2022 (11:30 am-1:00 pm) at University Place Presbyterian Church at 8107 27th Street West in the lower lounge (Park in the back and walk straight in).

In support of the needs of the disabled community and the development of an inclusive playground in University Place, we are focusing this fall on families with children with disabilities.

At the September meeting, we will hear from a panel of parents who have children with disabilities.

October will be an organization that supports families with children with disabilities call Joni and Friends.

November will be University Place School District’s director of special education, Dr. Holly Galbreathe and other organizations who support recreation for children with disabilities.

Sunset Bible Church has graciously provided some snack lunch items for us at this first meeting. All are welcome. Come ready to network and hear how we can help this segment of our population.

United for University Place meets on the third Wednesday of each month. No meeting in December.