Sounder commuter rail service to operate regular Friday schedule – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

With a national rail strike averted, Sounder commuter rail service between Everett and Lakewood and Seattle will operate on its regular schedule Friday, September 16.

On Monday, September 19, the final two S-Line trips cut during COVID will be restored. The restored trips are the 7:55 a.m. southbound departure from Seattle and the 10:16 a.m. northbound departure from Lakewood, providing South Sound residents and workers with more travel options and bringing the total of daily round trips to 13.