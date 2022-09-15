PCSD training facility renamed, dedicated in memory of Deputy Dom Calata – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

Welcome to the Deputy Dom Calata Defensive Tactics Training Center. On Aug. 30, the facility where our deputies participate in defensive tactics training was officially dedicated in memory of Deputy Calata. A small ceremony was held to commemorate the occasion.

Deputy Calata was one of our defensive tactics instructors and was responsible for teaching deputies techniques to keep them safe.

We want to thank Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier for attending the ceremony and helping us mark this special day.