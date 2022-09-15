Family fun in Tacoma this week and next – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Looking for something to do? Check out these Metro Parks Tacoma activities:

Native Plane Sale (online through Sept. 23, in-person Oct. 1)

Beyond the Bell (registration closes Sept. 16)

Youth Soccer (registration closes Sept. 16)

Teen Late Night (Sept. 16 – Center at Norpoint, People’s Center, Sept. 23 – People’s Center)

Family Nature Walks – (Sept. 24 – Tacoma Nature Center, Swan Creek Park)

Triple Impact 3 on 3 Basketball – (Sept. 23-Nov. 5)

Family Paddle Foss Waterway – (Sept. 24)

Co-Create to Recreate – (Sept. 21 – Eastside Community Center, Sept. 28 – People’s Community Center, Sept. 29 – STAR Center)

Metro Arts Fall Programs

Learn more, and sign up, here.