Family fun in Tacoma this week and next – The Suburban Times

Family fun in Tacoma this week and next

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Looking for something to do? Check out these Metro Parks Tacoma activities:

  • Native Plane Sale (online through Sept. 23, in-person Oct. 1)
  • Beyond the Bell (registration closes Sept. 16)
  • Youth Soccer (registration closes Sept. 16)
  • Teen Late Night (Sept. 16 – Center at Norpoint, People’s Center, Sept. 23 – People’s Center)
  • Family Nature Walks – (Sept. 24 – Tacoma Nature Center, Swan Creek Park)
  • Triple Impact 3 on 3 Basketball – (Sept. 23-Nov. 5)
  • Family Paddle Foss Waterway – (Sept. 24)
  • Co-Create to Recreate – (Sept. 21 – Eastside Community Center, Sept. 28 – People’s Community Center, Sept. 29 – STAR Center)
  • Metro Arts Fall Programs

Learn more, and sign up, here.

