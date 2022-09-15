Dump truck takes out traffic signal at South Tacoma Way/Pacific Highway in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood news story.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes, or expect long delays, when approaching the intersection of South Tacoma Way, Pacific Highway and state Route 512.

A dump truck that was part of a night paving operation on this section of road struck the traffic pole Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

The pole, which was a public safety hazard, was removed Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. That same day, Lakeview Light & Power crews were preparing to install temporary poles, which will be used to hold the traffic signals until a permanent signal arm is installed. This likely will take a number of months before the pole is available, according to preliminary estimates.

While the temporary poles are being installed, the traffic signal at this intersection is in a three-way stop flashing red mode, while stop signs guide traffic headed north on Pacific Highway. Additional traffic support from Lakewood Police will be in place to help with congestion as it is available.

This is a busy intersection. Drivers should expect delays and where possible try to find alternate routes.

Updates will be shared on the city’s website under “News” as needed.