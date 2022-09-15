CPSD Staff Spotlight: Angela Harmon – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

This week is National Arts in Education Week and our CPSD Staff Spotlight features Rainier Elementary School art teacher Angela Harmon.

Angela joined the district in January 2021 after making a career shift into education. “I had just gotten my teaching certification and they had this opening at Rainier for an art teaching position. I realized that it would be the perfect fit for me,” she said. “Now that I’ve done this, I don’t want to do anything else.”

Angela teaches grades K-5 at Rainier and adjusts her lessons to challenge students at different grade levels. She enjoys centering lessons around a theme or an artist to educate students on specific topics while encouraging their creativity. “My main purpose is to build creative confidence and inspire students to love art like I do,” she said.

Angela’s strength lies in her ability to inspire and connect with students, which comes naturally to her at a JBLM-located school. “I love the teachers and staff at Rainier, but I enjoy working with these students above all else because I was a military kid growing up, so I relate really well to their experiences.”