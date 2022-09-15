Applicants Sought for the Tacoma Arts Commission – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Individuals who are interested in supporting, enhancing, and providing leadership for the arts in Tacoma are invited to apply to serve on the Tacoma Arts Commission (TAC). The Tacoma City Council is looking for volunteer arts advocates and/or artists to fill the following eight positions on the TAC:

One Working Professional Artist Position

Two Professional Positions – Individuals who have had professional experience or training related to the arts, originating from employment or study within the following disciplines: arts or art history, arts administration, architecture, art criticism, art education, curation, conservation, heritage arts, literature, music, new media, performing arts, public art, visual arts, or a related field

Four At-Large Positions – Individuals representative of acknowledged accomplishment or working outside of professional practice in the arts but who demonstrate a deep interest in and appreciation of cultural and artistic activities

One Tacoma Public Education Position – An individual working in the Tacoma public education community

The TAC is comprised of 15 volunteer members who are appointed by the Economic Development Committee and confirmed by the Tacoma City Council to serve three-year terms. Applicants must live within the city of Tacoma.

The TAC provides leadership in supporting and enhancing the arts for the benefit of the City and its residents. The primary responsibility of the Commission is to create policies to support the ongoing development of arts programs and projects in Tacoma. Its primary programs include the funding of artists and arts organizations to provide services for the community in Tacoma, Tacoma Arts Month, and oversight of public art as part of the Municipal Art Program. The Commission’s functions are outlined in Chapter 1.28A and 1.28B of the Tacoma Municipal Code.

The TAC is striving towards social justice. They are committed to supporting equitable opportunities to broaden artistic expression while encouraging intersectional communities through inclusive relationships and outreach. Arts and culture are uniquely positioned to touch every person and every part of Tacoma and the TAC is committed to supporting the entirety of the community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Individuals appointed to sit on the TAC are subject to the Tacoma Municipal Code 1.28A (Tacoma Arts Commission), 1.28B (Municipal Art Program), 1.46 (Ethics Code), the Revised Code of Washington 42.56 (Public Records Act) and 42.30 (Open Public Meetings Act). Therefore, commissioners and their immediate family members may not be eligible for programs or funding managed by the Tacoma Arts Commission.

TAC meetings are held from 5 – 7 PM on the second Monday of each month. Currently, meetings can be attended virtually on Zoom. When allowed to do so, meetings will be held virtually on Zoom and in-person at the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market St., Room 248). Regular attendance at these monthly meetings is required. Beyond monthly meetings, commissioners are asked to sit on at least one subcommittee and one selection panel each year. Commissioners are also asked to periodically attend and evaluate programs produced by artists and organizations that the Commission funds and are expected to attend and assist with all major programs the Commission produces. A major commitment of the Commission is helping support Tacoma Arts Month, which happens each October.

Additional information on the TAC is available here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by Sunday, October 2, 2022. To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, please contact Michelle Emery in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.