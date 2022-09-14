Short Film “Aidan” Made in Tacoma, Screening at Multiple Local Film Festivals – The Suburban Times

You can watch the short at:

Tacoma Film Festival, Tacoma

Zion Film Festival, Tacoma

Local Sightings Film Festival, Seattle

Poulsbo Film Festival, Poulsbo

The film also includes songs from local musical artists including:

Alia Haro

La Fonda

The Migraine Aura

Aidan is a short film, filmed entirely in Tacoma and University Place in the fall of 2021. I wrote the script in early 2020 and worked over the next 18 months revising and refining it and planning for production. After reaching out to local filmmakers I was able to put together a team of professionals from across all disciplines to make a very high quality short film.

The original script is much longer but because of budget constraints it made more sense to produce a short version in hopes of securing more funding. Production was complete in late December 2021 and through a private screening and fundraising event I was able to raise enough funds to submit the short to 75 film festivals across the country. It has already screened at multiple festivals, such as Indianapolis’ GenCon and Seattle’s Folklife Film Festival. As fall arrives, “Aidan” has been programmed into even more local film festivals. Please consider attending a film festival in your area and support local filmmakers like me.

You can watch the short at:

Tacoma Film Festival, Tacoma

Zion Film Festival, Tacoma

Local Sightings Film Festival, Seattle

Poulsbo Film Festival, Poulsbo

The film also includes songs from local musical artists including:

Alia Haro

La Fonda

The Migraine Aura

For more details please read my recent newsletter post. And while you are there please consider signing up for updates on the project.

Last but not least here is a short trailer: