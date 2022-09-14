Pierce Transit’s Special Board Meeting Retreat Held on September 15, 2022 – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

Notice is hereby given that the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Board Meeting Retreat on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pierce Transit Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room, located at 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. The meeting may also be attended virtually by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID No. 82425814481 or using Webinar link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82425814481.

The Board will discuss the following topics:

Workforce Update and Future Outlook Review of Route Productivity Performance Standards and Farebox Recovery Rate Update on Public Safety Model and Ambassador Program Zero Emissions Initiatives – Future Planning and Challenges Review of Budget Methodologies in Advance of the 2023 Budget Preparation and Preliminary Review of 2023 Budget

It is anticipated that the Board may give direction and input to staff, but no final disposition on any matter will occur at this meeting.