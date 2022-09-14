Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.
Updated COVID-19 booster shots are here! They offer you and your family extra protection against the latest omicron variants. Until our limited supply increases, we’ll give these booster doses to people who:
- Are 50 years or older.
- Are immune compromised or have certain medical conditions.
- Live in multigenerational households.
- Work with people at risk of severe illness.
- Work in congregate care settings.
- Are at higher risk for exposure in their workplace.
- Are part of a community COVID-19 disproportionally impact.
Find more information at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
Our COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates continue to show us in CDC’s low community level.
On Sept. 12, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 69.4 for Aug. 28-Sept. 3, which is:
- 10.8% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range: Aug. 21-27).
Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 2.1 for Aug. 26-Sept. 1, which is:
- 19.2% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Aug. 19-25).
We confirmed 533 cases and 6 deaths for Sept. 4-10:
- A woman in her 70s from Parkland.
- A woman in her 60s from Parkland.
- A man in his 80s from Bonney Lake.
- A man in his 50s from Lake Tapps-Sumner.
- A man in his 90s from Puyallup.
- A man in his 80s from Lakewood.
We record deaths by week in our cases dashboard on our data page.
Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 218,621 cases and 1,508 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending Sept. 10 is 76.
In the last 2 weeks:
- 15.4% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.
- 21.1% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.
- 22.3% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.
- 41.1% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.
Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.
