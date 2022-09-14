Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Updated COVID-19 booster shots are here! They offer you and your family extra protection against the latest omicron variants. Until our limited supply increases, we’ll give these booster doses to people who:

Are 50 years or older.

Are immune compromised or have certain medical conditions.

Live in multigenerational households.

Work with people at risk of severe illness.

Work in congregate care settings.

Are at higher risk for exposure in their workplace.

Are part of a community COVID-19 disproportionally impact.

Find more information at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Our COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates continue to show us in CDC’s low community level.

On Sept. 12, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 69.4 for Aug. 28-Sept. 3, which is:

10.8% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range: Aug. 21-27).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 2.1 for Aug. 26-Sept. 1, which is:

19.2% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Aug. 19-25).

We confirmed 533 cases and 6 deaths for Sept. 4-10:

A woman in her 70s from Parkland.

A woman in her 60s from Parkland.

A man in his 80s from Bonney Lake.

A man in his 50s from Lake Tapps-Sumner.

A man in his 90s from Puyallup.

A man in his 80s from Lakewood.

We record deaths by week in our cases dashboard on our data page.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 218,621 cases and 1,508 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending Sept. 10 is 76.

In the last 2 weeks:

15.4% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

21.1% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

22.3% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

41.1% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: