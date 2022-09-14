Noon – Movie Review – The Suburban Times

As soon as I recognized Neal McDonough from Band of Brothers I bought into the film.

After trying a few minutes of several films available on Roku I settled on watching Noon. Roku has a number of really good selections, but sometimes the ones from the sixties as well as the fairly new ones, just fall short in story and acting.

The basic description of Noon didn’t excite me, but I gave it a try. As soon as I recognized Neal McDonough as Buck Compton from Band of Brothers I bought into the film a bit and then I recognized another familiar face from Band of Brothers: WWII hero Sgt. Frank Perconte played by James Madio. I settled down for a good story and solid acting.

Storyline:

The widowed Catherine is busy trying to protect herself and her son from a local criminal organization. When Nick Boon and Catherine’s lives cross paths, they find themselves leaning on each other to protect everything they stand for.

Interesting that the Federal agent (Demetrius Grosse) was the only black actor in the movie.

The director was Derek Presley who also was a writer of the film along with Neal McDonough, who starred in the film as the character Noon. The other stars were Tommy Flanagan and Christina Ochoa. Flannagan has been in numerous films. Ochoe, rail thin, wasn’t familiar.

Interesting that the Federal agent, played by Demetrius Grosse, was the only black actor in the movie. Well, the film was shot in Eastern Washington.

Official Trailer: imdb.com/video/vi2976498457/

The bad guys, or heavies, starred Tommy Flanagan and Christina Ochoa. You cold almost hear the hiss and boos.

The bad guys, or heavies, starred Tommy Flanagan and Christina Ochoa.

In the viewer reviews, I had an uneasy feeling that the reviewers were bent on giving a one or a two award. I felt like they wanted to act like they were god’s gift to movie reviews. I’ve noticed this numerous times on other films as well. Too bad. With a review you should be able to give both good and bad comments, without planning it all. For most of those reviews if the film was a bad as they claimed, why did they even bother to watch it?

Viewer Review:

9/10

Action, drama and a love story. Suspend disbelief and enjoy an awesome evening at the movies!

cpppp17 April 2022

The innocents, mother and son, were well played by Christiane Seidel and Jake Melrose.

The movie reminds me of everything I enjoy about going to the movies. In my case as a shutin the experience was particularly singular. So my experience may not be the same as yours. I am a fan of the goodie’s and the baddies style of feature we have here. I’m in heaven when it comes to movies like these. Thank goodness for the outrageous escapism this film exhibits. Had a wonderful time watching this film!

I think the above review was a little overboard, but hopefully it evens out the 1s and 2s. I would give the film an 8/10. It would have been nice to have a little more info in the film to flesh it out, but those last thirty minutes or so were worth the watching. An excellent scene? Noon with a spoon . . . you gotta see it.

The innocents, mother and son, were well played by Christiane Seidel and Jake Melrose.