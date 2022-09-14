Last Chance to Participate in the Year’s Washington’s Cutest Pet Contest – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Pet owners can submit a favorite photo of their pet for a chance to win the Washington’s Cutest Pet Contest through Sept. 16.

The winning dog, cat, or critter will receive the grand prize including a front cover feature in the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s 2023 calendar, professional pet photography session, and more.

Contest runner-ups will receive Pet of the Month features and also get various prizes such as a custom pet illustration and GIF.

“Your pet’s cuteness can help change the lives of thousands of pets in our community,” says Ashley Taulbee, chief philanthropy officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “There’s only a few more days left of the contest, so get your votes in soon to help your favorite pet win the title of Washington’s Cutest Pet for 2023!”

Each dollar donated counts as a vote and goes towards helping thousands of animals that come to the shelter in need of food, medical care, and love.

The community can enter the contest and vote for their favorite pets on the contest website at: www.gogophotocontest.com/tacomahumane.

The contest closes for entries and votes on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time.