Assisted Living Locators Announces New Ownership For Tacoma Franchise – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tracy Raymond.

TACOMA, Wash. – Assisted Living Locators announced today new ownership of its Tacoma franchise. Now owned by Senior Living Advisor, Tracy Raymond, Assisted Living Locators provides the full continuum of care offering FREE guidance in locating quality assisted living and in-home care options.

Raymond, a certified dementia care specialist, helps find safe care solutions for the elderly, whether it be home care, independent living, assisted living, or memory care. She is available to meet with seniors and families either virtually or in-person. Assisted Living Locators FREE services include:

Easy-to-use, online Assessment Tool, to give quick insight to appropriate senior housing

In-take interview by phone, video technology, or in person to learn how to best serve you

Tours of qualified vetted home health, hospice, assisted living, memory care and adult family homes

Status updates on visitation and acceptance of move-ins for assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities in your area

Home care support with network of leading regional home care agencies; whether to ensure a safe home environment for seniors or to help with the activities of daily living

Dedicated local resources for seniors and families such as eldercare attorneys, skilled home health, moving companies and hospice

Guidance throughout the entire decision-making process.

“Seniors and their families need a trusted advisor to help them navigate what can be an overwhelming amount of information,” said Raymond. “Assisted Living Locators offers a complete assessment of a senior’s needs and recommends a plan that provides the full continuum of care. My goal is to assist families in choosing appropriate care options for their loved ones, to save time, decrease stress, and to provide peace of mind.”

Raymond also noted that as a former long-term care nurse and a Certified Professional Guardian, she has helped seniors and families in need for more than 30 years. “I have extensive experience assisting individuals with dementia and their families,” she explained.

“My passion has been working with people with varying needs and abilities. This provides me with a unique ability to help families navigate the complex and often emotional issue of moving a loved one from their home when they are no longer safe to be there. I offer a vital layer of support for those who need assistance finding safe, caring, and appropriate housing.”

For more information about Assisted Living Locators FREE service for seniors and their families, call Tracy Raymond at 253-319-2428 or visit http://assistedlivinglocators.com/care-advisor/tacoma-olympia.

About Assisted Living Locators

Assisted Living Locators is one of the nation’s largest senior placement and referral service. Through more than 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia, local senior care advisors provide a no cost service to help find quality, top-rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities and memory care. Founded in 2006 as the first senior placement and referral franchise, Assisted Living Locators is now part of the Executive Home Care family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. Assisted Living Locators is ranked in Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500® issue. The company also was named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. To learn more, visit: www.assistedlivinglocators.com.