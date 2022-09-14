Applicants Sought for the Board of Ethics – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma press release.

The Tacoma City Council is looking for applicants to fill two positions on the Board of Ethics.

The Board of Ethics has five regular members recommended by the Government Performance and Finance Committee and appointed by the City Council. The membership term is three years and is comprised of Tacoma residents.

The role of the Board of Ethics is to receive, investigate, and make recommendations for disposition of complaints of violation of the Code of Ethics by the City Manager, the Director of Public Utilities, a member of the Public Utility Board (Utility Board), or a City-elected official. The Board may also render advisory opinions in response to a request by one of the aforementioned officials, and render and publish formal opinions on any matter within the scope of the Board’s authority which it may deem appropriate.

More information on the Board of Ethics is available here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Monday, October 26, 2022. To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents please contact Michelle Emery, City Clerk’s Office, at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.