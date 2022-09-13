Tacoma Trophy Named a Finalist by U.S. Chamber of Commerce for 2022 Dream Big Awards – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Trophy.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced Tacoma Trophy, based in Lakewood, is a finalist in the Veteran-Owned Business category for its annual Dream Big Awards. The awards, presented by Spectrum Reach with support from MetLife, celebrate the achievements of small businesses and honor their contributions to America’s economic growth.

This year’s 27 finalists were chosen from a record-setting more than 3,000 applications submitted from small businesses across the country. One finalist will be chosen as the Small Business of the Year Award winner for receiving the top score after several rounds of judging and receive a $25,000 cash prize.

“This year’s finalists show that through ongoing challenges, the creativity and can-do attitude of small business owners and entrepreneurs is stronger than ever,” said Tom Sullivan, Vice President of Small Business Policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “The U.S. Chamber is committed to supporting America’s small businesses and their ability to grow, innovate and drive our economy. We are proud to host the Dream Big Awards and celebrate the very best in American small business.”

The CO— by U.S. Chamber of Commerce Dream Big Awards program includes eight different Business Achievement Awards to recognize the excellence of leading businesses in each of the following categories: community support and leadership, emerging, green/sustainable, minority-owned, LGBTQ-owned, veteran-owned, woman-owned, and young entrepreneur.

The Veteran-Owned Business Award recognizes a veteran-owned small business that has attained outstanding business achievement and exemplifies significant contributions made by veteran-owned businesses in the country.

Award winners will be announced at the virtual Dream Big Awards program, part of CO— Start. Run. Grow. Week virtual event on Tuesday, October 18 at 6:30pm ET. Registration is open to the public at: https://events.uschamber.com/VirtualStartRunGrowWeek