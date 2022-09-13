Pierce College Puyallup breaks ground on STEM Building on Sept. 14 – The Suburban Times

Pierce College is excited to announce the groundbreaking of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Building on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. The STEM Building will be Pierce College Puyallup’s newest academic building since 2010.

The building will provide 54,000 square feet of new space to meet growing enrollments and innovative engagement in STEM fields. It will also feature a fabrication lab where students and our broader community can actively build and participate in hands-on activities.

A core principle of the building’s design is to be “radically welcoming” in order to remove historic barriers so that students can see the scientific process, imagine themselves as scientists, and transition from observer to innovator.

“Our goal is to advance equitable access and success in STEM education so students can thrive and enrich our local and global communities,” said Pierce College Puyallup Interim President Matt Campbell. “Our STEM Building will provide an exceptional learning environment that welcomes students, particularly those who may have been excluded from STEM fields.”

Pierce College Puyallup opened its first building in 1990, and became a formal college in 1999. We’re proud to enter our 55th year as a district by breaking ground on a state-of-the-art building that will expand equitable STEM education in the community.

Please join us at Pierce College Puyallup on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. to help us celebrate this important milestone as we work to expand access to STEM education in the community.