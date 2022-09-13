Making A Difference Foundation Announces 2022 College Scholarship Winners – The Suburban Times

Making a Difference Foundation press release.

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) of Tacoma, Washington announces its 2022 scholarship awards to seven students attending college throughout the nation.

Making A Difference Foundation and its President and Founder, Ahndrea Blue, believes that education is the greatest equalizer and force for change. “For the past 19 years, MADF has been committed to helping college-bound students gain the resources they need to make positive changes in their lives and that of the community. Through this scholarship program, we continue to assist dedicated young adults not only achieve their dreams but to also making a difference, so they can change the world for the better,” Ms. Blue said.

MADF makes a difference in education by giving scholarships annually to individuals who are furthering their education. The organization also partners with schools, non-profits, churches, and other programs by making financial contributions to their educational programs. Scholarships are selected by the MADF Scholarship Selection Committee and awards are made in the amount of $1,500 to individual students to apply toward college education expenses including cost of tuition, books, supplies, room and/or board.

The 2022 scholarship awardees are:

Augustine Cifelli from Woodinville, WA – attending Washington State University

Ja’Sonae Oates from Los Angeles, CA – attending Clark Atlanta University

Samuel Gilchrist from Mercer Island, WA – attending Lincoln University

Delaney Roehrs from Pleasanton, CA – attending Los Positas College

Jasmine Turner from Berkley, CA – attending University of California Berkley

Chardonnay Beaver from Des Moines, WA – University of Washington

Renewed scholarships went to:

Azon DiQuan-McRae from Kent, WA – attending Seattle University

For more information, short biographies of each individual scholarship awardee can be found on Making A Difference Foundation’s website at http://www.themadf.org. Also, interested applicants can find out more information about the scholarship program, including application requirements and deadlines, on the foundation’s website. Eligibility requirements include being a U.S. citizen, demonstrate a financial need, and be enrolled in an accredited college, school, or university. Past scholarship awardees can apply annually up to a maximum of 4 years. Photos of scholarship winners are available upon request.