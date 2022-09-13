 Barksdale Ave to I-5 Closure Sept. 17-18 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Barksdale Ave to I-5 Closure Sept. 17-18

· Leave a Comment ·

City of DuPont press release.

Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) closure, between Barksdale Ave to I-5, is the area between the 76 Station and the freeway at Exit 119 / Steilacoom-DuPont Road. There will be a detour route with signs in place. Advanced warning signs will be in place three (3) days in advance of the closure. WSDOT Olympic Region crews will be refreshing road lines at this location.

Questions about this WSDOT project can be directed to WSDOT Olympic Region, 7407 31st Ave. NE, Lacey, WA 98516; orfeedback@wsdot.wa.gov; or by calling (360) 357-2600 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM – 5 PM.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.