Barksdale Ave to I-5 Closure Sept. 17-18 – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont press release.

Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) closure, between Barksdale Ave to I-5, is the area between the 76 Station and the freeway at Exit 119 / Steilacoom-DuPont Road. There will be a detour route with signs in place. Advanced warning signs will be in place three (3) days in advance of the closure. WSDOT Olympic Region crews will be refreshing road lines at this location.

Questions about this WSDOT project can be directed to WSDOT Olympic Region, 7407 31st Ave. NE, Lacey, WA 98516; orfeedback@wsdot.wa.gov; or by calling (360) 357-2600 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM – 5 PM.