The Steilacoom Apple Squeeze is Back – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement.

After being cancelled two years due to health concerns, the Steilacoom Apple Squeeze will return on Sunday, October 2 from 10-4 in downtown Steilacoom.

This 47th Squeeze will be a celebration of the apple, sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association to raise funds for maintaining historical properties and programs.

Come to press apples into cider the old-fashioned way with hand operated presses. This year, quantities will be limited to two jugs of hand pressed cider per family, but if you need more cider, pre-squeezed Lattins Country Cider will also be available to buy.

Live music will be provided by Cosmo’s Dream and Brian Butler Blues. Quality handcraft artists will display their wares at the street fair on Lafayette Street. Activities and games for children will be in the tennis court area. Many food booths relating to the apple include apple butter on bread, apple fritters, caramel apples, hot spiced cider, and cider floats with apple pie, ice cream and cinnamon sauce available in Town Hall. Reproduction and vintage apple labels will also be displayed and sold in Town Hall.

Another feature is the Apple Identification booth, with experts who will look at your apples and try to identify the variety, plus discuss any topic on fruit tree management you may want to explore. Bring along several samples of each variety of apples with leaves and stems and your questions to Pete and John.

Steilacoom resident Nathaniel Orr learned orchard management in Oregon after arriving via the Oregon Trail in the mid 1850’s, and was responsible for many orchards in Steilacoom and on Anderson Island. Some of his trees still survive today in the Orr Orchard at his home at Main and Rainier Streets in Steilacoom and throughout the town and Island. Nathaniel’s Wagon Shop, the Orchard and the Steilacoom Historical Museum with its information on early Steilacoom will be open for visitors. James Wagner, a tinsmith, will demonstrate his craft at the Wagon Shop.

This event benefits and is sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. Call the Museum with any questions at 253-584-4133 or go to steilacoomhistorical.org