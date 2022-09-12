Roaring Twenties: The Theme for the Annual Indoor Golf Tournament – The Suburban Times

The theme this year for the 26th Annual Indoor Golf Tournament is the Roaring Twenties!

Too young to know much about the Roaring Twenties? The Roaring Twenties, following World War I was a decade of economic growth and widespread prosperity, driven by recovery from devastation and deferred spending, a boom in construction, and the rapid growth of consumer goods. In other words, people wanted to dance, sing, and enjoy themselves.

Circle the date of October 21st on your calendars. The Rotary Club of Tacoma South is again offering dinner, fun, and lots of laughs just for you and your friends. The event is super enjoyable and helps our community. Over One Million Dollars have been raised over the years with indoor tournament. All funds go towards local charities and education. The event will be inside and cozy at Harkness Furniture at 6612 South Tacoma Way.

Linda S. Cameron, Tacoma South Rotary President says, “This year’s recipient of the ‘Raise the Paddle’ portion of our tournament is another worthy nonprofit that is out there making a measurable difference in the lives of people of all ages in Pierce County.” More details coming soon!

Don’t putt around? No problem. A putter will be provided if your four person team doesn’t have one. Have never golfed in your life? Each hole offers opportunity to laugh, enjoy, and hone your golfing skills . . . or not.

For answers to whatever questions you might have about the event, along with the entrance form, please, contact dave@harknessfurniture.com