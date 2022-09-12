Pierce County Library System Board to discuss policy updates and other issues – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System press release.

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees September board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 3:30 p.m., the Board will review updates to policies, hear about current Lakewood Pierce County Library services, and discuss other issues.

The meeting will be held in person at the Library’s Administrative Center 3005 112th St E, Tacoma WA 98446. Optional virtual attendance is available via https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm.

Policy updates. At recent board meetings, trustees reviewed proposed updates to the Selection of Library Materials policy. At the August Board meeting, the Board reviewed updates to the Provision of Public Art in Pierce County Library System Buildings policy. The Board is expected to approve the updated policies at the meeting.

Current Lakewood Library Services. The Library System is offering pop up libraries and other services with community partners throughout Lakewood. People can check out books, movies and other materials as well as enjoy classes and events at the pop up libraries and community places. Watch for locations and dates on the Library’s website at lakewoodlib.pcls.us. Meanwhile, Library administrators are continuing to negotiate a lease for an interim Lakewood Library. In June, the Library System closed the aging Lakewood Library at Wildaire Road SW, because it was in critical condition with significant safety concerns.

For more information: https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm