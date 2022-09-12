DuPont Structure Fire Displaces Family and Pets – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont press release.

On September 10, 2022, the DuPont Fire Department, Police Department, and units from West Pierce Fire Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire at 3:43 AM. The structure fire was located at 2425 Arnold St., DuPont, WA. The first arriving police officer advised of a working fire and began making sure the occupants were out of the structure and began evacuating the next-door neighbors. DuPont Fire arrived and began applying water to the side of the home and roof until units from West Pierce arrived,

Aggressive efforts of the DuPont and West Pierce fire personnel were able to keep the fire contained to one residence. The radiant heat did cause damage to two neighboring homes. One home suffering a window break and the vinyl siding completely melting away on one side of the home, the other home had some warping of the siding.

The occupants of the involved structure were home at the time of the fire but were able to escape without injury. They had several pets that also got out, one cat was burned and is being treated by a veterinary and is expected to do well.

Red Cross is assisting the family as the home in uninhabitable. The fire is under investigation by the Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office, but early indications are that it was not intentionally set.

