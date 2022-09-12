Applicants Sought for the Landmarks Preservation Commission – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma press release.

The Tacoma City Council is looking for applicants to fill the following positions on the Landmarks Preservation Commission:

Architect (Two Positions): Open to an individual who is currently or has been in the past a professionally certified architect.

Open to an individual who is currently or has been in the past a professionally certified architect. Professional (Two Positions): Open to individuals who have had professional experience or training related to historic preservation originating from employment or study within the following disciplines: Arts or art history, architecture, history, architectural history, planning, prehistoric and/or historic archeology, conservation, construction or building trade, landscape architecture, urban planning or design, structural engineering, land use or real estate law, real estate, appraisal or real estate finance, project management or contracting, or related discipline.

Open to individuals who have had professional experience or training related to historic preservation originating from employment or study within the following disciplines: Arts or art history, architecture, history, architectural history, planning, prehistoric and/or historic archeology, conservation, construction or building trade, landscape architecture, urban planning or design, structural engineering, land use or real estate law, real estate, appraisal or real estate finance, project management or contracting, or related discipline. At-Large (One Position):Open to an individual with a demonstrated interest in historic preservation who is a resident of Tacoma.

Non-voting ex officio members may be appointed to four-year terms to represent residents, property owners, and business owners within Tacoma’s historic districts. The Commission oversees the establishment and regulation of landmarks, local historic districts, proposed name changes for public facilities, and certain property tax incentives.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our committees, boards, and commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, youth, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

To find additional information on the Commission, please visit their website here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Thursday, September 22, 2022.

To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents please contact Michelle Emery, City Clerk’s Office, at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org (253) 591-5505.