YB&B Book Club for Teens – The Suburban Times

Young Black and Brilliant (YB&B) exist to create inclusive environments where youth can have life-enriching experiences and become well-rounded future leaders.

YB&B captures the attention of young readers, ages 11-16, and engages them with culturally relevant quality literature. Youth part-take in meaningful discussions to build their confidence, social skills, and literacy skills, fun literacy games and activities, and engage in healthy peer interactions.

Older teens who want to participate will be invited to be peer mentors to others within the group.

Mission:

The mission of the YB&B book club is to foster personal growth and positive social interactions through literature, discussions, and social events.

When is YB&B Book Club?

YB&B will meet on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month in the library meeting rooms starting at 5:45 p.m. This schedule will run for the Fall of 2022. Additional meetings are held at other locations online on the other Thursdays of the month.

How do I join?

Any teens interested in joining the program are welcome to attend one of the library meetings. Teens aged 11 – 16 and their parents are encouraged to indicate interest in joining by filling out the online form.

Co-sponsored

This program is co-sponsored by the Library and Young Black and Brilliant nonprofit group.

Find YB&B online, on Facebook, and on Instagram.

Disclaimer

The Young Black and Brilliant readers club focuses on providing our youth with culturally relevant and relatable content while shedding light on real-world issues that our youth may face at home, school, or in general. Content may be mature in nature and may not be suitable for children under the age of 11. Any views or opinions are not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, or individual. Young Black and Brilliant will not be liable for any losses, injuries, or damages from any information discussed or displayed in program settings.

The Puyallup Public Library is located at 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371.