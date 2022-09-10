Hillstorian Voices – Intro to Hilltop Businesses – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

For our September 12 virtual program (7 pm), Tacoma Historical Society is delighted to host a presentation by local historian Whitney Brady titled “Hillstorian Voices – Intro to Hilltop Businesses (1st Edition.)” The presentation, created in partnership with Historical Research Associates (HRA) working with Horizon Housing Alliance (HHA), is based on a series of audio interviews Whitney and his partners performed, tells the story of significant places in the Hilltop by weaving together the voices of long-time and former residents of the neighborhood, who become historians themselves as they share their memories and experiences of the community.

Whitney, who has an ear for significant themes, has used these interviews to create dynamic audio tapestries that narrate the history of Hilltop. His audio presentation will be paired with a visual presentation using maps and historic photos to introduce the audience to the buildings and landscapes that are touchstones for the featured “Hillstorians.”

Tune in to our YouTube Channel or Facebook page to watch the presentation when it premieres on Monday, September 12 at 7pm, or anytime thereafter!