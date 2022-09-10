Enjoy Fall Festivities at Zoo Boo Oct. 15-16 – The Suburban Times

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium press release.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Zoo Boo, Photo by Katie Cotterill.

TACOMA, Wash.—Happy Howl-o-ween! Dress up like a cat, tiger, elephant or whatever your favorite animal is and then see that same real-life animal at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium during Zoo Boo weekend, Oct. 15-16.

The annual fun, fall-themed weekend is always a hoot among families. There will be plenty of ghostly games and arts and crafts. Make your own spooky spider hat, test your ear by identifying sounds from nocturnal animals, and build a creepy, crawly bug out of sticks and stones. There will also be candy and treats for the kids (and don’t worry- the Kids’ Zone playground will be open to get out all that energy!). Look around the Zoo for decorations and vote for your favorite themed area.

Plus, pumpkins, pumpkins, and more pumpkins! Watch as animals get pumpkins to munch on, see carved pumpkins in the plaza, guess the weight of pumpkins of all sizes, and watch divers in the Pacific Seas Aquarium carve pumpkins underwater (Sunday at 10:30am).

Costumes are encouraged for everyone (no face masks for adults, please). There will even be a costume parade!

When: Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 from 9am-3:30pm

Price: Free with admission to the Zoo.

For more information and the full schedule of events, visit pdza.org.