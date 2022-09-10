Applicants Sought for the Community’s Police Advisory Committee – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma press release.

The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill four positions on the Community’s Police Advisory Committee (CPAC) consisting of one youth position, one At-Large position, and one position each for residents of Council District Nos. 1 and 5.

CPAC is an advisory panel to the City Council as it pertains to Tacoma Police Department (TPD) policy. The Committee is responsible for the following:

Reviewing police policy, procedures, rules, training, completed investigations, and programs at the request of the City Council or City Manager;

Promoting awareness of the public complaint process, and receiving and reviewing policy complaints by members of the public;

Providing advice to the City Council, the City Manager, and the Chief of Police on police policy, procedures, rules, training, and programs;

Fostering understanding between TPD and the community, and promoting TPD services and resources; and

Convening community conversations on services, programs, policy, procedures, rules, training, and issues of public safety.

Qualified applicants will be residents of Tacoma, not hold any other elective public office, not currently serve as a member of the Tacoma Police Department or be an immediate family member of a department employee.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our committees, boards, and commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the CPAC is available here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Thursday, September 22, 2022. To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, please contact Michelle Emery in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.