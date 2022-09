City of Fircrest announcement.

We are currently in the midst of the watermain project on Summit Avenue from Columbia to Stanford St. This project is expected to be completed by the end of September, with further permanent asphalt repairs weather permitting. We appreciate your patience and understanding during the duration of this project. Please feel free to contact Public Works with any questions, comments or concerns at (253) 564-8900 or email PublicWorks@CityofFircrest.net.