Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

New and improved COVID-19 boosters are on their way!

We’ll offer bivalent COVID-19 booster doses at our vaccine events soon. These updated boosters offer you and your family extra protection against the latest omicron variants.

Keep an eye on our social media and website to find out where you can get your dose!

As of Sept. 3, 68.4% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 25.8% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,675,100 doses to Pierce County residents and 625,500 completed their primary series, and 236,400 residents are up to date.

In the last 2 weeks:

  • We administered 4,820 doses.
  • We administered 1,100 first doses.
  • An average of 300 residents received a dose each day.

 Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

  • 0-4: 5.0%
  • 5-11: 8.5%
  • 12-17: 21.3%
  • 18-19: 28.7%
  • 20-34: 26.1%
  • 35-49: 37.0%
  • 50-64: 17.2%
  • 65-79: 35.0%
  • 80 and older: 39.6%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on:

